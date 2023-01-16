Kites, Bajirao Mastani fame Bollywood lyricist Nasir Faraaz no more

Nasir Faraaz | Facebook

Mumbai: Famous lyricist Nasir Faraaz died of heart-related ailments on Sunday evening. Faraaz's friend and singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza confirmed the news. As per Mujtaba, Faraaz had undergone a heart surgery seven years ago and developed chest pain last eveing, but did not go to the hospital. He passed away at around 6pm.

Nasir Faraaz is known for his amazing work in songs like Zindagi Do Pal Ki and Dil Kyun Mera Shor Kare from the movie Kites. He also wrote songs for various films including Bajirao Mastani, Aetbaar, Krrish, Kaabil, and Love At Time Square.

Mujtaba Aziz Naza in a Facebook post mourned the death of his friend and lyricist sharing a series of pictures of himself with Faraaz.

Facebook

In the picture, Mujtaba can be seen feeding Faraaz sweets. Nasir Faraaz was born on November 5, 1986 in Mumbai. The wrote lyrics primarily for Hindi songs in Bollywood films and albums.