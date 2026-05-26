Kim Soo-Hyun Dating Scandal Case Update: Arrest Warrant Issued Against YouTuber Kim Se-Ui

Arrest Warrant Issued Against YouTuber Kim Se-Ui |

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has been embroiled in controversy for quite some time now. Recent reports claim that the leaked images and chats allegedly linked to the Queen of Tears actor were found to be AI-manipulated. Amid the ongoing row, an arrest warrant was reportedly issued on Tuesday against Garo Sero Institute chief Kim Se-ui.

Kim Se-ui has been accused of falsely alleging that Kim Soo-hyun dated late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. He is also accused of circulating doctored audio recordings. The arrest warrant was reportedly issued over allegations of spreading false and fabricated information against Kim Soo-hyun.

However, Kim Se-ui denied all allegations and stated, "I do not acknowledge any of the charges." Calling the warrant "nonsense," he told Yonhap News Agency, "It is a nonsense warrant that does not even sort out the basic fact," while speaking outside the court during the hearing the other day.

The defamation case was filed against Garo Sero Institute YouTube channel's chief on May 14. But, Kim Se-ui vowed to file the complaint against the police officers and prosecutors after denying the charges.

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Kim Soo-hyun’s controversy began in early 2025 after YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute, run by Kim Se-ui, alleged that the actor had dated late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. The channel released screenshots of chats, photos, and audio recordings allegedly proving the relationship. The controversy intensified after Kim Sae-ron’s death in February 2025, with social media heavily scrutinising Kim Soo-hyun.

The Chosun

In March 2025, Kim Soo-hyun held an emotional press conference where he denied dating Kim Sae-ron while she was underage. He admitted they had dated briefly as adults but rejected allegations of grooming. During the conference, he reportedly said, “I did not date her when she was a minor,” and broke down while addressing the accusations.

The actor’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, also claimed that several pieces of evidence, including audio clips and chat screenshots, were manipulated using AI. The scandal severely affected Kim Soo-hyun’s career, with multiple endorsement deals impacted and his Disney+ project Knock-Off facing delays.