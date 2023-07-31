Kiara Advani Stuns In Bikini, Dives Into The Ocean With Siddharth Malhotra During Romantic Vacation (WATCH)

Actress Kiara Advani, who turned 31 on July 31, gave a glimpse of her birthday vacation with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. Taking to her official Instagram account, the actress shared a video in which the couple is seen taking a dive into the ocean together.

Kiara shared a video of the scenic and exotic destination. She is seen wearing a skimpy black monokini and, Sidharth, on the other hand, is spotted in red shorts.

The actor-couple is seen donning their brightest smiles as they dived into the water. "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee🐬🥳😝 #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love," Kiara captioned her post.

Take a look at the video here:

Kiara and Sidharth jetted off to an undisclosed location on July 28. They were spotted together at Mumbai airport.

Earlier today, Kiara’s cake-cutting photo from her birthday went viral on social media platforms. The venue was decorated with candles and balloons. In the clip, she is seen making a birthday wishjust before blowing the candles on her cake.

Kiara Advani's work front

The actress is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha in which she starred opposite Kartik Aaryan.

She will next be seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.

