Kiara Advani makes a special appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 14 - here's how

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
Kiara Advani and Amitabh Bachchan |
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani made a special appearance on television, however, in the form of a question on a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

While many are aware Kiara changed her name from Alia Advani before entering the B-town, it is not common knowledge; and the testimony of the same is a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

A contestant was posed with a question for Rs 1.60 lakh, asking which Bollywood actress was initially named Alia, however, later changed for the screen (films).

This isn't the first time Kiara made news on Kaun Banega Crorepati, earlier, a die-hard fan of the actress carried her picture on the show for good luck.

Later, the fan virtually met Kiara at the annual fan gathering, marking the superstar's anniversary in Bollywood. For the unversed, Kiara attends a special meet and greet with her fans every year on the occasion of her anniversary in Bollywood on June 13.

Kiara is now amongst the most bankable and popular stars of the nation, with a streak of successes to her credit. From making a mark in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, to turning into an overnight sensation with Lust Stories, which is touted as the turning point in her career, Kiara has showcased versatility from her early stage in career.

Kabir Singh is considered the breakthrough film for the actress marking her entry into the 300 crores club. Followed by the success of Good Newzz, Guilty, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara is now the IT girl of Indian entertainment industry.

Recently, having wrapped her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara will also be resuming S Shankar's RC-15 amongst other unannounced projects.

