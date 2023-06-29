 KGF Chapter 2 Song In Bharat Jodo Yatra: Karnataka HC Declines To Dismiss FIR Against Rahul Gandhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKGF Chapter 2 Song In Bharat Jodo Yatra: Karnataka HC Declines To Dismiss FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

KGF Chapter 2 Song In Bharat Jodo Yatra: Karnataka HC Declines To Dismiss FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Two videos were posted during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from the movie without permission, in violation of the Copyright Act.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
KGF Chapter 2 Song In Bharat Jodo Yatra: Karnataka HC Declines To Dismiss FIR Against Rahul Gandhi |

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declined to dismiss the FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate over alleged "unauthorised" use of music from Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

A single-judge panel led by Justice M Nagaprasanna rejected the plea. "The petitioner appears to have tampered with the source code without permission, and this undoubtedly constitutes a violation of the company's copyright," the High Court said.

Read Also
Is KGF 3 on the cards for director Prashant Neel?
article-image

The Bengaluru Police had registered a case against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders following a complaint filed by the MRT music label for the alleged unauthorised use of music from Kannada film KGF Chapter 2 during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in November 2022.

The complaint alleged that the party had posted two videos during the Bharat Jodo Yatra with songs from the movie without permission, in violation of the Copyright Act.

The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act, and the Indian Penal Code against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya of the Congress.

Read Also
Sanjay Dutt on 1 year of KGF Chapter 2: 'Being on the set inspired me to overcome challenges and...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Lovebirds Tom Holland, Zendaya Sing Love On Top For Each Other At Beyonce's Concert - WATCH Video

Lovebirds Tom Holland, Zendaya Sing Love On Top For Each Other At Beyonce's Concert - WATCH Video

KGF Chapter 2 Song In Bharat Jodo Yatra: Karnataka HC Declines To Dismiss FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

KGF Chapter 2 Song In Bharat Jodo Yatra: Karnataka HC Declines To Dismiss FIR Against Rahul Gandhi

Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple As Satyaprem Ki Katha Releases

Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple As Satyaprem Ki Katha Releases

Dharmendra Shares Cryptic Post After Esha Deol, Hema Malini Skip Karan's Wedding: 'Could Have Spoken...

Dharmendra Shares Cryptic Post After Esha Deol, Hema Malini Skip Karan's Wedding: 'Could Have Spoken...

Amitabh Bachchan To Return With Brand New Avatar Of Kaun Banega Crorepati - Watch Promo

Amitabh Bachchan To Return With Brand New Avatar Of Kaun Banega Crorepati - Watch Promo