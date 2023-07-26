Kevin Spacey Declared Innocent In UK Sexual Assault Charges, Actor Breaks Down After Judgement

On his 64th birthday, actor Kevin Spacey broke down in tears as a U.K. jury delivered their verdict, finding him not guilty on all nine charges of sexual assault, indecent assault, and the most severe accusation of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

The courtroom at Southwark Crown Court in London witnessed Spacey's four and a half weeks of intense battle to clear his name. The jury deliberated for two days before reaching their decision, which came as a major relief to the former 'House of Cards' star.

ALLEGATIONS AGAINST KEVIN SPACEY

During the trial, the jury heard harrowing testimonies from four men who had made complaints against Spacey. Their identities remained confidential for legal reasons. One of the accusers recounted instances in the early 2000s when Spacey, during his tenure as creative director of the Old Vic theatre, allegedly subjected him to repeated crotch-grabbing, even causing a near-crash incident while driving on a motorway.

Spacey argued that their relationship had been consensual with some mutual touching, but he denied the dangerous driving incident entirely, presenting evidence that contradicted the accuser's timeline.

Another complaint stemmed from a charity event in 2005, where a man accused Spacey of making sexually aggressive comments and physically assaulting him. However, Spacey asserted that he had never even met the accuser at the said event.

The most severe allegation involved a potential life sentence, with the complainant claiming that in 2008, he woke up at Spacey's London apartment to find the actor performing oral sex on him. Spacey vehemently denied any wrongdoing and provided telephone records that contradicted the accuser's account.

The fourth complaint centered on a party at Spacey's rented house in Gloucestershire, where he allegedly made inappropriate advances towards an individual after a night of drinking. Spacey acknowledged a 'clumsy pass' but denied any sexual assault, expressing his desire to apologize for the incident.

SPACEY DECLARED INNOCENT

In a crucial development, the jury ultimately dismissed all counts related to the men's accounts. Originally facing 12 counts, the charges were reduced to nine due to a 'legal technicality' the previous week.

This victory adds to Spacey's recent triumph in a $40 million civil lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp last October. Rapp had accused Spacey of sexual battery, dating back to 1986, but a New York jury dismissed the claim.

