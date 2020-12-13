Keeping Up with Kimye: Despite being together, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ‘living separate lives

The gossip grapevine is abuzz with talk that not all is well in the paradise of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Whispers have started that the couple could be on the verge of divorce.

The buzz around a possible split gathered fuel after People Magazine published a report that hints at such a possibility becoming a reality. Reality star Kim and rapper Kanye have reportedly been living “separate lives”, reports hollywoodgossip.com.

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” a source said, adding that “their lives don’t overlap much”.

Meanwhile, there it is being reported that the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end. The reality show’s 20th season, which will also be the final season, will release in 2021, reports eonline.com. The family had put out a statement about the closer of the show on social media. But, there’s good news galore for Kardashian fans,

as the millionaire family will be creating exclusive content for the streaming platform, Hulu. They have signed a multi-year deal with Hulu and star, which was announced during Disney’s Investor’s Day.