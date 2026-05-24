Katy Perry Praises Air Canada Crew's Quick Action During Medical Emergency, Says She Was 'Impressed With Their Attentiveness'

Pop star Katy Perry is making headlines once again, but this time not for her music or personal life. The singer took to X (formerly known Twitter) on Sunday to publicly praise Air Canada after witnessing the airline crew handle a medical emergency during one of her flights.

In a rare moment for the aviation industry, where airlines often trend online only when things go wrong, Perry’s appreciative post grabbed attention on social media. Sharing her experience from flight AC779 from Montreal to Los Angeles, the singer applauded the professionalism and attentiveness of the cabin crew.

She wrote, “Last night I flew on an @AirCanada flight #AC779 from Montreal to LAX and I watched a medical emergency happen on the plane. I was so impressed with the level of attentiveness and quick action from the crew that I just want to highlight the level of professionalism and consideration they had for the passenger."

Last night I flew on an @AirCanada flight #AC779 from Montreal to LAX and I watched a medical emergency happen on the plane. I was so impressed with the level of attentiveness and quick action from the crew that I just want to highlight the level of professionalism and… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 24, 2026

“The medical situation was resolved on the flight and everyone left ok 🙏Good for you @AirCanada,” she added.

Her post soon went viral, with many users appreciating the airline staff for their calm and efficient response during the emergency. Several social media users pointed out how unusual it is for an airline to receive positive viral attention online, as aviation companies are more commonly discussed during delays, cancellations, or customer complaints.

At the same time, Perry also faced criticism from some netizens who questioned why she was flying commercially instead of using a private jet.

Katy Perry's Canada connection

Perry’s Canada connection has already been making major headlines in recent months. Beyond her ongoing Lifetimes Tour performances, the singer has been in the spotlight for her widely discussed relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The pairing has become one of the most talked-about celebrity relationships online.

Rumours of their romance first surfaced in mid-2025 after the two were spotted together in Montreal and later seen on yacht outings. The couple eventually made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025 during a vacation in Japan. Since then, Perry and Trudeau have been photographed together at multiple public events, including Coachella 2026. Earlier this month, Perry also referred to Trudeau as “the love of my life” and “Trudaddy” during a fan livestream, further fueling media buzz around the couple.