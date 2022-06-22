'Katrina Kaif showed me that anything is possible if you work hard enough,' says Anandi Baa Aur Emily actress Jazzy Ballerini

Pic: Instagram/jazzyballerini

A popular GEC has announced the launch of its upcoming show Anandi Baa Aur Emily with the cast of Kanchan Gupta, Mishkat Varma and debutante Jazzy Ballerini. The show highlights how the dynamics of a traditional Indian family change due to the arrival of a foreigner bahu. The chaos ensues in their household when Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members.

On her Indian television debut, Jazzy, who plays Emily, shares, “India for me is my home now, and I have never been so happy. I have been blessed with a life full of incredible experiences, and now I feel even more fortunate to have been given such a wonderful opportunity by the channel in the upcoming show Anandi Baa Aur Emily. I have had a crazy amount of support from each and every person on my set who has gone above and beyond to help me with my dialogues.”

The actress is inspired by none other than Katrina Kaif. “I am surrounded by wonderful and motivating people. My one such inspiration is Katrina. She showed me that anything is possible if you work hard enough, and I feel my character Emily can relate to her as she will be coming to India, learning Hindi and marrying an Indian man, so their stories are similar in that sense,” she gushes.

What will this new concept bring to television? Find out in the show that is soon to air on Star Plus.