Katrina Kaif: ‘Genre of Phone Bhoot different... it’s a mad, quirky story’

Pic: Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif is all set to light up the box office with a horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot. The film sees the actress in a completely new avatar. Helmed by director Gurmmeet Singh, the movie also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Katrina spoke about the film and marital life. Excerpts:

Tell us about Phone Bhoot, how challenging was it to do comedy for the movie?

This film is exactly like the character I did in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Namastey London. I could compare these films to Phone Bhoot. However, in this film, you’ll get to see more comedy compared to the other films. The genre of this film is different. This is a mad, quirky story; a spoof world. It has jokes made from all clichés. It has witty one-liners. It is a more tongue-in-cheek kind of comedy.

Are you scared of ghosts? What prompted you to say yes to the film?

My mind is very susceptible. If there is any violent scene, I always close my eyes. It doesn’t sit well with me. What is the meaning of a ghost? You have died and then become a ghost. But the characterisation in this film is nothing of that sort. I liked the personality of the girl and the situation in the film. The characters that the boys play have lots of tuning. I always look at the film as a whole.

You are also doing a film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka Chopra. Tell us a bit about it.

One thing I can say is we are committed to doing the film. It will happen when everyone is ready. Alia [Bhatt] and Priyanka came together with the idea and then we spoke to Zoya [Akhtar], Excel and Farhan [Akhtar]. I can only say that it will happen at the right time.

Marriages are made in heaven. Do you agree Vicky and your marriage came about differently?

(Laughs) Yes, it happened unusually. We all wish to receive blessings and good wishes from our elders during our marriage. And we received that, what more can we expect? It was solemnised with the wishes of the almighty.

Celebrity couples are said to be jealous, do you agree? How secure or insecure are you?

To establish stability, the most important factor is to have trust and respect. These are the foundation of every relationship. Trust and respect are important pillars to take marriage or any relationship work.

Which is your favourite movie of your husband, actor Vicky Kaushal?

Uri: The Surgical Strike and Manmarziyaan were good films. I honestly think he is a phenomenal talent; everyone feels that way.

Will we see Vicky and you sharing same screen space on the celluloid?

I always tell Vicky that I will not work with him. I was reading a scene for Merry Christmas and was a little stressed. He then offered to read the lines of my co-star but he kept the script away. I was like if that’s so, I will never work with you. I prepare a lot. His level of performance is ease and spontaneity, and I admire that. However, if we work together, the characters have to be intriguing. It needs to be dynamic, not passive and energetic.

Your pictures shared on social media show the love and support of the family…

The love and support which you see in the pictures we post on social media are special for both of us. It means a lot to both of us and the family. We got married in the middle of the pandemic. A lot of couples were postponing their weddings. We were debating whether we should do the same. But Vicky said that none of us knows what the future holds. God willing, everything will be done positively and will be favourable for everyone. We would have loved to have more friends but at that time, a huge gathering wasn’t allowed. It was wonderful as the families felt the importance of coming together.

Tell us about your bond with your mother-in-law. Do you understand Punjabi?

I share a great bond with her and the family. I understand 80% Punjabi. Akshay [Kumar] speaks Punjabi and while working with him I picked up the language. However, sometimes I don’t understand some words.

Read Also Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi introduce Gullu and Major from Phone Bhoot