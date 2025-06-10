 Katrina Kaif Announced As Global Brand Ambassador Of Maldives Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To The Island Nation
Katrina Kaif Announced As Global Brand Ambassador Of Maldives Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To The Island Nation

Visit Maldives announced actress Katrina Kaif as the Global Brand Ambassador for the Maldives. The partnership coincides with the launch of Summer Sale Campaign, aimed at attracting more international travellers to the island nation. Speaking about her association, Katrina said she is honoured to be chosen as the face of the campaign. Meanwhile, PM Modi is expected to visit Maldives in July

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
article-image

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC or Visit Maldives) has announced Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif as the Global Brand Ambassador for the Maldives. The partnership coincides with the launch of Visit Maldives' Summer Sale Campaign, aimed at attracting more international travellers to the island nation.

Katrina, widely known for her work in Indian films and as a successful entrepreneur, is expected to play a key role in promoting the Maldives as a preferred travel destination across global markets.

Speaking about her association with the campaign, Katrina said, "The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty - a place where elegance meets tranquillity. I'm honoured to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life. This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I'm excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this destination."

article-image

Commenting on the appointment, Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of Visit Maldives, said, "Katrina's vibrant personality and strong connection with audiences worldwide make her a perfect representative for the Sunny Side of Life."

PM Modi to visit Maldives in July?

A few days back, a report in Times of India stated that India is positively considering an invitation from the Maldives for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the island nation in July. The invitation was strongly reiterated by Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel during his visit to India last month, reaffirming President Mohamed Muizzu's 2024 invite to PM Modi

While the schedule and agenda are still under discussion, sources informed the news portal that one of the dates being considered is July 26, which marks Maldives Independence Day. If finalised, this would be PM Modi's first visit to the Maldives since President Muizzu took office in November 2023.

