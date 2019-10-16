Kate Middleton is giving us a major Diana throwback with her traditional attire during Pak visit

Washington D.C.: British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the third day of their tour in Pakistan by visiting Chitral, situated near the Afghan border.
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a traditional white Chitrali hat along with a white shawl, which she was was presented upon their arrival, according to People.
Kate wore the classic Chitrali garments over her cedar brown skirt and cut sleeve leather overcoat. She completed her look with minimal makeup and small gold earrings.
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William was gifted a beautiful white embroidered coat that he wore over his green button-down shirt and tortilla brown slacks.
The royal couple's visit to Chitral is a part of their wish to witness the climatic change and effects of global warming on the local people of the northern region.
For Prince William this outing had another significant meaning as his late mother, Princess Diana also visited Chitral in 1991.
Back then, the Princess of Wales was also presented with elegant Chitrali garments, including the traditional-style cap which Kate wore on Wednesday.
On the first day, the royal couple kicked off their official tour with a visit to a school in Islamabad to highlight the importance of education for young children.
Kate wore a blue kurta and pant combo with a dupatta on one shoulder, by a local designer. Complimenting the Duchess, Prince William looked dapper in a smart yet casual look, wearing a light blue shirt and dark blue trousers.
As the royal couple arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase on Monday, they received a welcome by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his wife, reported Dawn.
The visit was organised at the request of the United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
This is the first royal tour to the country since 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, and Camilla, traveled to Pakistan.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)