Kate Middleton is giving us a major Diana throwback with her traditional attire during Pak visit

Washington D.C.: British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the third day of their tour in Pakistan by visiting Chitral, situated near the Afghan border.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a traditional white Chitrali hat along with a white shawl, which she was was presented upon their arrival, according to People.

Kate wore the classic Chitrali garments over her cedar brown skirt and cut sleeve leather overcoat. She completed her look with minimal makeup and small gold earrings.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William was gifted a beautiful white embroidered coat that he wore over his green button-down shirt and tortilla brown slacks.

The royal couple's visit to Chitral is a part of their wish to witness the climatic change and effects of global warming on the local people of the northern region.