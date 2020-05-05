Kate Beckinsale thinks Goody Grace is the 'perfect quarantine boyfriend'

English actor Kate Beckinsale and Canadian musician Goody Grace are continuing to spend quality time together amid stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source told People magazine that the 46-year-old actor and her boyfriend, Grace are quarantining together. The source said, "They are still quarantined together at her home." "Kate enjoys his company, She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies. She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend," the source added.

Earlier last month, Beckinsale and Grace and were first spotted together holding hands on a hike outside Los Angeles. At that time, an insider confirmed to the outlet that they've been together for months.

The insider close to Beckinsale previously said, "she has been dating him since the beginning of the year. They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It's just a number." The insider also confirmed that Grace was social distancing with Beckinsale at her California home.

Beckinsale has even publicly defended her and Grace's 22-year age difference. The 'Underworld' actor clapped back at an Instagram troll who criticised the couple on an Instagram video she posted of her cat attempting to learn several tricks.

According to InStyle one of the followers wrote in a since-deleted comment, "Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere." The 'Van Helsing' star reportedly fired back, "Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate." The response has since been deleted.