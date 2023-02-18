Kartik Aaryan gets fined outside Siddhivinayak temple: 'Don't think Shehzaadas can flout rules', tweets Mumbai Police

Mumbai traffic police on Saturday reacted on reports of actor Kartik Aaryan being issued challan for parking his swanky black car on the wrong side during his visit to Siddhivinayak temple.

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗸

In a sarcastic response, the traffic police on Twitter posted picture of Kartik's car parked on the wrong side. Refering to one of his popular dialogues and two movies, police wrote: "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of Mumbai police personnel issuing challan had also reportedly surfaced on social media platforms. However, the actor was not seen near his car and someone else was driving it.

Kartik was spotted outside the temple in an off-white kurta pyjama. He greeted the shutterbugs and was seen posing with folded hands before he went inside the temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗵𝘇𝗮𝗱𝗮

For those unversed, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

The Hindi remake is directed by Rohit Dhawan. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja and others.

Post Shehzada, he has a number of films lined up. He will reunite with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. He also has Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu, Captain India and Kabir Khan's untitled next in the pipeline.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)