Kartik Aaryan Attends Success Party Of Hanuman Ansh At Iskcon Juhu In Mumbai - Watch Videos

Kartik Aaryan Attends Success Bash Of Hanuman Ansh At Iskcon Juhu In Mumbai - Watch Videos | Instagram

Hanuman Ansh has become one of the most successful films of the year. The movie collected Rs. 342.86 crore net in India, and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 453.33 crore. It is still running at a few theatres, and to celebrate the film's success and 100 days of it in cinemas, the makers had organised a very unique success party at Iskcon Juhu in Mumbai, which was attended by Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan attends the celebration

The videos of Kartik show him entering the venue, meeting the team of the film, and it looks like he also took part in a bhajan or an aarti at the celebration.

Watch the videos of Kartik Aaryan at Hanuman Ansh success party below...

A unique success party at Iskcon

While usually the success parties of films take place at five-star hotels or lavish restaurants, the success party of Hanuman Ansh took place at Iskcon Juhu in Mumbai. There was no alcohol or non-vegetarian food, and guests were reportedly served pure vegetarian, satvik food.

In one of the videos, a host of the event was seen telling Kartik that he should tell people of Bollywood to have such success parties. Watch the video below...

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

Hanuman Ansh took a low opening at the box office, and by the end of its first week, it just earned Rs. 1.08 crore net in India. In its second week, the film collected Rs. 40 lakh and was supposed to be out of the theatres soon. But from the third week, a miracle happened, and Hanuman Ansh showed a fantastic jump at the box office and went on to collect over Rs. 340 crore net in India. It became a blockbuster at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh OTT release

Hanuman Ansh will soon get its OTT release. The film will premiere on Sony LIV on November 27, 2026. Reportedly, the makers have received a whopping amount of Rs. 60 crore from Sony for its OTT and television rights. However, there's no confirmation about it.