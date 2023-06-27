 Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'Colourful' Breakfast With Taimur & Jeh In London - See Photo
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'Colourful' Breakfast With Taimur & Jeh In London - See Photo

Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Tuesday, shared a new picture from her summer family vacation. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the picture and captioned it, "We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL. Summer of 2023."

In the picture, Bebo could be seen with her husband Saif Ali Khan and both the kids Taimur and Jeh, enjoying breakfast at a luxurious restaurant.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Happy family," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Jeh looks mischievous... I bet he is quite a handful. such a lovely picture!" "beautiful family," a fan wrote.

The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

