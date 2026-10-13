Kareena Kapoor Khan-Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan-Sangeeta Bijlani And More Bollywood Exes Who Share An Amicable Connection |

News of Tobey Maguire officiating his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer’s nuptials has been trickling in leaving many flabbergasted and a few supportive of how pally the two former spouses (married from 2007-2026) are. This phenomenon of super friendly and supportive exes is not just limited to Hollywood. One look at our B-town stars and all is mushy in the exes la la land here as well. Gone are the days when it was all swords and daggers upon a break up or divorce. Here are the top former couples who are gracious and unabashedly continue the dostana vibes with each other.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor |

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor

These two reportedly dated for many years before they moved on. The Jab We Met stars are very cordial with one another and even their respective partners. While Shahid has shared screen space with Saif Ali Khan in Rangoon (2017), Kareena recently had Mira Rajput Kapoor over as a guest on her talk show. The two ladies not only shared a fun conversation but also put up posts on social media appreciating each other.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan |

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

During peak pandemic time, Hrithik had Sussanne over at his place so that the two could co-parent their sons without any social distancing. Both attend each other’s family gatherings, go on double dates and vacays (Hrithik with Saba Azad and Sussanne with Arslan Goni). They are so cool with each other that recently, when Hrithik and Saba completed five years of togetherness, it was this comment by Sussanne, “Soooo sweeet (two red heart emojis) happy anniversary” that became the talk of the town. What people didn’t realise is that the two have been amicable with one another for many years.

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap |

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap

After their divorce was finalised in 2015, the two were in a no contact period for a while before they began talking to each other again. Anurag and Kalki have publicly supported one another with the filmmaker even directing / presenting some of her projects like Sacred Games (Season 2) (2019) and Goldfish (2023). Kalki even attends family gatherings of her former spouse.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani |

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani

The two dated for almost 10 years and almost got married (wedding cards had been published) right before they split in the mid ’90s. However, they greet each other warmly and keep it civil. A few years ago, a clip of Salman kissing Sangeeta’s forehead had gone viral online. The superstar was simply escorting his now good friend towards her car after she had attended one of his parties.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao |

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta-Kiran Rao

When it comes to being friends with exes, no one does it like Mr. Perfectionist. The Bollywood star becomes the talk of the town whenever there is any family function or event, both his former spouses are always present. In fact, right before he married his third wife Gauri Spratt, all four of them were spotted together for his 61st birthday bash. Aamir, Kiran, Reena and television director Satyajit Bhatkal have even co-founded an NGO for which they all collaborate professionally. He had also co-produced Kiran’s directorial venture Laapataa Ladies (2023).

As they say, true love never dies, it just morphs into something deeper... a camaraderie that lasts the test of time.