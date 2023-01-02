Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and more, THIS is how Bollywood celebs rang in the New Year 2023

(Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji WITH Kajol | Kareena's Pic: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan Kajol's: Pic: Instagram/tanishaamukerji

The New Year has begun and B-town celebs welcomed it with glitz and grace. We handpick some of the sweetest celebratory moments shared by the stars on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress, who is currently in Switzerland with her family, posted stunning pics of herself and captioned the post, “2023 I am so ready for you… About last night…CH.”

Karan Johar

The filmmaker partied the night away in Dubai with his closest friends from the industry. On his Instagram stories, he shared an adorable pic with Rani Mukerji and wrote, “Mujhse dosti karoge?”

Kajol

The actress let her hair down along with little sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who posted a series of cute pics along with the caption, “2023 baby! U’ll always be #Tom to my #Jerry! Love u @kajol.”

Sanjay Dutt

Sharing the cutest family pic, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Nothing like spending New Year with my little ones Happy New Year from our family to yours! Wishing you all good health, prosperity, and happiness in 2023!”

Kartik Aaryan

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star was in Paris on NYE. He posted this caption on his news feed, “1.1.23 Let’s embrace and conquer 2023.”

Alia Bhatt

The Darlings actress posted a series of adorable pics and wrote, “Happy new new… Bringing in 2023 with the fullest heart... comfiest pjs... yummiest Chinese and loveliest people! Chalo chalo readddyyy for the New Year.”

Shahid Kapoor

The actor posted a shirtless selfie from a poolside and wrote, “Keep it real and make it count. Happy new year everyone. Be worthy and thankful. Have an amazing year.”

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress posted a series of photos celebrating the night away along with the caption, “Mantra for 2023... always keep the child in you alive.. smile, laugh, imagine , create, grow and live freely. Happy New Year to all you lovely people.”

Arjun Kapoor

The actor first shared a group pic which has all his friends including Varun Dhawan. He then posted a black and white pic only with his lady love Malaika Arora. The first pic had the caption, “Happy 2023 everyone… Let the light guide you this year…” and for the second he wrote, “Bring it on 2023!”

Pooja Bhatt

The actress, who loves to spend time in nature, posted a selfie from Ooty and captioned it, “Ah! The sheer joy of having the ‘house’ back to oneself!”

Bipasha Basu

The actress shared an adorable post with hubby Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. She captioned it, “Let’s start 2023 in faith that all changes are possible at all times. Begin to believe it…to see it. Happy New Year.”