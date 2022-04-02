Karan Singh Grover spills the beans on why he and his wife Bipasha Basu won't act in a film together anytime soon

Ever since he was a kid, Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover loved art. However, it wasn’t until his wife, Bipasha Basu encouraged him did he take it up professionally. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How did the idea of doing art come to you?

It’s been there since I was a kid, but I couldn’t draw much in art class. My teachers used to ask me to draw sunrises, and I could draw them to the best of my abilities. I used to draw random things but never took it seriously. During the end of 2015-16, it moved into something professional.

How does your Bipasha react to your artwork?

Interestingly, she is the reason why I started this profession. On December 31, 2015, I drew something called Dreaming Birth, which is about before the soul enters the body in the womb, it dreams of its highest potential, and on entering the body, it forgets. When the body is born as a human being, it tries to align the dreams it dreamt before taking birth. When I told my wife, she insisted that I should draw more. She is the most important person in my life and doesn’t have a filter since she has an eye for aesthetics. Her opinion matters to me even more than mine. She is my biggest critic. She has even called my paintings mithai ka dabba. She doesn’t care if I am heartbroken.

Which is your personal favourite painting you drew?

There’s a painting called Flow, and it is monochrome. It is about understanding and not going with the flow. There’s a particular formula you have to apply in your life that helps you reach this kind of a flow state. It is scientifically proven that it is about four per cent of more energy spent than your potential. During the workout also, you can do it. One needs to understand the mathematics behind it. Flow is the depiction of what I feel.

Are you looking to do more acting projects?

I am looking at doing everything in the film industry. There are things that will start soon, but I can’t announce them as of now.

Do we get to see you and Bipasha together on a big screen?

No, not right now. She wants some space from me professionally. I tell her that we should do all our work together, but it is a big no for her.

Being an actor, what holds you strong as a family man?

If you understand there’s only love and fear, it would be easier to live in a world of hatred. I just focus on love, and that’s what I understand. There’s no other way to be in any situation anywhere.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 06:55 AM IST