Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes' song 'Akhiyan' is about love and heartbreak

Karan Kundrra's mesmerising musical piece 'Akhiyan' has got a smashing release on social media. While the reality star has had some successful musical numbers in recent times, 'Akhiyan' is just about to add to the celebration.

The song revolves around heartbreak and is sure to give us a soul-stirring number to hum on. In the times of Bollywood remixes, this song is a fresh curation, giving out a Sufi vibe of love and everything about it.

When asked about the excitement on the song's release, Karan expressed, "The song is very close to me and I personally love how it is created. Shekhar has sung the song very beautifully. I am eager to have the audience and my fans watch it and very excited to see the response it will get. I am sure that they will love it. The music is very soul-stirring and I can't wait to see the fans' reactions to it."

Karan Kundrra is currently working on some amazing projects to woo his audience and we can't wait to watch some incredible work coming from him.

The song also features Erica

Shekhar Khanijo presents 'Akhiyan' is beautifully weaved by JAANI and sung in the mesmerizing voice of Shekhar Khanijo himself. The music is given by Avvy Sra.