Karan Johar Unfollows Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Others On Instagram, But Still Follows Priyanka Chopra

Karan Johar Unfollows Industry Friends | Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar has left everyone shocked. He has unfollowed many celebrities on Instagram, including those who have been his close friends in the film industry. Karan has unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others. However, he is still following Priyanka Chopra.

When it comes to Bollywood celebs, PeeCee is the only one he is following. Of course, this has become a topic of discussion on Reddit.

A Reddit user wrote, "Removing especially alia and srk 2 people who are very close to him, he knows that would be the talk on gossip sub lol. Kjo if you are reading this congrats not your latest flop movies but you achieved it to get attention 👏 Also srk is also not following him they are friends behind the scenes don't think anybody cares (sic)."

Recalling Karan's recent birthday bash, a netizen commented, "Kal hi toh party kar raha tha sab ke saath (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "Not personal issue , probably some marketing gimmick maybe for some show or ad or his 2nd mid life crisis situation traitors is also coming na for s2 or kwk another season (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Why Karan Johar Has Unfollowed Celebs On Instagram?

According to a report in Filmfare, Karan has unfollowed the celebrities as a social media strategy. A source told them, “Karan Johar will be unfollowing his following list because of a social media strategy. It has nothing to do with any particular star, page or person.”

Well, let's wait for Karan's clarification to know why he decided to unfollow the Bollywood celebs on Instagram.

Karan Johar Movies

Karan's last release was Chand Mera Dil, which was produced by him. The film has been doing average business at the box office.