Karan Johar To Reportedly Produce A Film On Radha And Krishna; Here’s A Look At Successful Mythological Movies |

Mythology and faith-based stories are finding a growing audience in Indian cinema. The trend is now attracting not just regional filmmakers and animation studios, but also established names from mainstream Bollywood. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is reportedly developing a film on Radha and Krishna, directed by Avane Srimannarayana filmmaker Sachin Ravi. The project marks a new direction for a production house largely known for contemporary romances, family dramas and urban stories.

The interest comes at a time when films rooted in faith are showing that audiences are willing to support stories connected to Indian traditions. Their success is also coming in different forms — from small-budget devotional dramas to animated mythological films and regional releases.

Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh, based on the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, has emerged as one of the biggest surprise successes of 2026. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore, the film started with a limited release but gained momentum through word of mouth. Its India net collection has crossed Rs 153.20, showing the strength of its devotional appeal.

Mahavatar Narsimha

Animation has also become an important medium for bringing mythology to younger audiences. Mahavatar Narsimha, based on Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar, turned into a major theatrical success after releasing in multiple Indian languages. The film earned more than Rs 180 crore in India, while trade reports put its worldwide collection above Rs 300 crore.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Gujarati devotional drama Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate proved that a film does not need a big star or a large budget to create a box-office impact. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 50 lakh, the film became the first Gujarati movie to cross the Rs 100-crore mark worldwide. Its strong word of mouth and emotional connection with audiences turned it into a landmark success for Gujarati cinema.

Mahaprabhu Jagannath

Mahaprabhu Jagannath takes the devotional story into animation, with Lord Jagannath at its centre. Directed by Shripad Warkhedkar, the film was released in Hindi, Odia and Telugu and presents a new story around faith, devotion and the triumph of good over evil. Its multilingual release also reflects the attempt to take regional religious traditions to a wider audience.

Jai Santoshi Maa

The current trend also has a strong connection with the past. Jai Santoshi Maa, released in 1975, became a major box-office success despite being made on a modest budget. Its popularity turned Santoshi Maa into a widely recognised figure and established the commercial potential of devotional cinema decades before the current wave.