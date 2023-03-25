Karan Johar praises Anushka Sharma's approach to fashion; check out her reaction

It seems like Karan Johar is highly impressed by Anushka Sharma's fashion choices, as the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ director is all praise for her latest looks.

Whether it is a casual airport look or a red carpet event, the actress has always managed to make an impression. Recently, she had a home shoot before leaving for an event with hubby Virat Kohli, and the two looked adorable together.

Anushka looked drop-dead gorgeous in her violet off-shoulder gown, and KJo couldn’t help but praise her for her glamorous appearance.

Karan Johar calls her ‘exceptionally stylish'

Taking to his Instagram handle, the filmmaker shared a story, in which he wrote, "Anushka Sharma is exceptionally stylish and so individualistic in her approach to fashion... nailing every look, always... That’s all!"

Well, Anushka was quick to react to Kjos's post and soon re-shared it on her Instagram stories along with the red heart emojis.

As we all know, her latest appearance with hubby Virat Kohli at the sports award ceremony was a major event. Fans are crazily in love with the couple’s adorable chemistry and often praise them on social media.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the event

The Chakda Express actress recently shared a couple of pictures from the event in her violet off-shoulder gown designed by an Australian fashion designer, Toni Maticevski. Virat Kohli was dressed in a formal outfit and posed with her for the photographs.

Check out the post here: