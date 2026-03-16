Kanye West India Tour: Rapper's Delhi Show On March 29 POSTPONED Due To 'Regional Tensions,' New Date Announced

Kanye West’s India Debut Concert Postponed | Photo Via X

Global rap icon Kanye West (now known as Ye), a 24-time Grammy winner, was set to make his India debut with a March 29 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, but the show has been postponed due to ‘regional tensions’ and is now scheduled for May 23.

Kanye West's India Debut Concert Postponed

On Monday, March 26, in an official statement, the organisers wrote, "Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

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Soon after the announcement, fans were sent into a frenzy, with many expressing disappointment over Kanye not performing in Mumbai and other cities. However, it is not yet known whether additional shows will be announced. During Travis Scott's India tour, only a Delhi concert was initially revealed, but a Mumbai show was later added, leaving fans hopeful for a similar update.

Kanye was previously married to Kim Kardashian, but they divorced in February 2021. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

After the divorce, Kanye married Bianca Censori, an Australian architect and Yeezy architectural designer, in a private ceremony in December 2022.

