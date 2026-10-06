Kannada Star Rachita Ram Defends Fan Who Pulled Her Cheek While Clicking Selfie: 'He Expressed His Affection Like Lovingly Pampering A Child'

Rachita Ram Reacts After Fan Pulls Her Cheek: 'There Was No Wrong Intention' | Photo Via Instagram

Kannada actress Rachita Ram celebrated her 34th birthday on October 3rd by stepping out of her Bengaluru home to meet fans who had gathered outside to wish her. The actress, who was seen smiling and posing for photographs and selfies, warmly interacted with the crowd.

However, a moment during the interaction caught attention online. While taking a selfie with Rachita, a male fan reached out and pulled her cheek just as he was about to leave. The actress appeared surprised for a moment but quickly composed herself and continued meeting other fans.

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Rachita Ram Reacts After Fan Pulls Her Cheek

Rachita has now reacted to the incident and defended the fan, saying she did not believe the admirer intended to behave inappropriately. Addressing the incident at a press meet, the Coolie actress said she viewed the gesture as a spontaneous expression of affection.

“My fans did not express their love towards me with any wrong intention. But I felt that my fan expressed his affection just like someone lovingly pampering a child. There was no wrong intention in it,” Rachita said.

'I Took It As A Form Of Appreciation'

She further explained that she would have objected if she had felt the interaction was inappropriate. “If it had been an inappropriate touch, I would definitely have reprimanded him. But when someone expresses pure love, how can I get angry with them? I took it as a form of appreciation. I also liked it,” she added.

However, it was not just one fan. Several other videos from the interaction have also surfaced, showing two or three fans attempting to pull Rachita’s cheeks while posing for pictures and selfies with her.

On the work front, Rachita was recently seen in the Tamil film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj