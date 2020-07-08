Kannada actor and fitness trainer Susheel Gowda commits suicide at 30

Actor and fitness trainer Susheel Gowda ended his life by committing suicide at his residence in hometown Mandya in Karnataka. He was 30.

Confirming to Indian Express, K Parashuram, Mandya's Superintendent of Police, said: “Susheel Gowda took his own life in his house located in Induvalu, Mandya. His mortal remains have been handed over to the family after post-mortem. An investigation is now underway.”

Gowda was famous for his role in Anthapura, a Kannada soap opera. The fitness enthusiast also played an imported role in upcoming Kannada movie Salaga, which also marked his spot into the film industry.

Salaga is Duniya Vijay's directorial debut. Vijay mourned the actor's death saying he regrets that Gowda died before the films release. Vijay also praised Gowda's role as a young police officer in the upcoming film.

“I only know him from shooting for 30 days for the film. And his passing gives him so much pain. Imagine the pain of his parents, who brought him up for 30 years,” he said.

He further advised that suicide is not an answer to problems. “I don’t think such deaths will stop here this year. People are losing hope and livelihood due to coronavirus pandemic. We should stay strong to defeat this crisis,” he added.