'Kama Sutra', 'The Office', 'Prison Break' actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 64

Ranjit made his onscreen debut with Khatta Meetha in 1978. He went on to star in famous Hindi films like Baton Baton Mein, Kaalia, Khubsoorat, Bandit Queen and Kaante among others.

Chowdhry found fame overseas in films like Lonely in America, Mississippi Masala, Bollywood/Hollywood, Fire and Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. Furthermore, he also featured on popular shows like The Office and Prison Break.

His Bollywood/Hollywood co-star Rahul Khanna also offered condolences on Twitter, “Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!”

He added, “I have such fun memories of working with him on Bollywood/ Hollywood, then, on an off-Broadway musical (that we both eventually ended up not doing) and, of course, the dinners at his apartment in New York. Giving you a standing ovation & raising a toast to you, my friend! My heartfelt condolences to his family & especially his son.”