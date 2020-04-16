'Kama Sutra', 'The Office', 'Prison Break' actor Ranjit Chowdhry dies at 64

Renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee's son Ranjit Chowdhry passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 64. His half-sister Raell Padamsee took to Instagram to share the news of his demise. She wrote, “For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell.”
Ranjit made his onscreen debut with Khatta Meetha in 1978. He went on to star in famous Hindi films like Baton Baton Mein, Kaalia, Khubsoorat, Bandit Queen and Kaante among others.
Chowdhry found fame overseas in films like Lonely in America, Mississippi Masala, Bollywood/Hollywood, Fire and Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. Furthermore, he also featured on popular shows like The Office and Prison Break.
His Bollywood/Hollywood co-star Rahul Khanna also offered condolences on Twitter, “Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original!”
He added, “I have such fun memories of working with him on Bollywood/ Hollywood, then, on an off-Broadway musical (that we both eventually ended up not doing) and, of course, the dinners at his apartment in New York. Giving you a standing ovation & raising a toast to you, my friend! My heartfelt condolences to his family & especially his son.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)