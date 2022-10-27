Kajol on being a part of The Journey of India web series, 'It’s no secret that cinema is my first love'

Kajol |

Indians love cinema with all their heart. Our cinematic history goes back more than a century — from Dadasaheb Phalke’s Raja Harishchandra in 1913 to one of our first fantasy films Alam Ara (1931), and more.

Today, our film industry is one of the largest in the world making over 2,000 films every year. Indian movies are watched around the world by different cultures. Our films are an inspiration for creators across the globe. Even when films were black and white, our stories were breath-taking – and today on the silver screen, the diversity and rich content is becoming solid by the day.

Celebrating our rich cinematic history and accomplishments is a web series called The Journey of India. Kajol will be seen transporting viewers to Bollywood’s captivating legacy against the backdrop of an actual film set. Through the eyes of acclaimed Indian directors and actors, episode four of The Journey of India will take viewers on an exciting journey to celebrate the tradition of Indian cinema, which is not just entertainment but also an emotion and a way of life.

Sharing her experience of being a part of the show, Kajol says, “It’s no secret that cinema is my first love. Films are more than an art form. They are a form of emotion — a way to express passion with innovation, driving audiences across diverse sectors to unite under the umbrella of spectacular storytelling. I’m honoured to be a part of a project that celebrates the legacy of films and their role in shaping culture. A big thank you to the team for making me a part of The Journey of India.”