Kaali Kheti Review |

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam and others

Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3.5 stars

When Jackie Shroff is on screen, you know he has the ability to hold your attention, and Kaali Kheti is another example of that.

Kaali Kheti is an interesting film that brings together suspense, mystery and the struggles of farmers. The story begins with Kishan (Jackie Shroff) returning to his village from the city after his son Rohit (Sharad Kelkar) calls him to help with farming. Rohit and his wife Radha (Neha Sargam) want him to look after their land, but things are not as simple as they seem. Kishan starts noticing unusual activities on his farm and in the village. What follows is a story about inheritance, land, family legacy, trauma and the consequences of trying to bury the past for a better future.

The concept is quite unique and explores a subject that we haven't seen much in Hindi cinema. While the film has a few predictable moments, it manages to keep the audience interested with its suspenseful storytelling. It is not exactly a horror film, as there are not many scary moments, but the mystery surrounding the village and the farm keeps you hooked.

Actors' Performance

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar deliver impressive performances. However, this is clearly Jackie Shroff's film. He gets more screen time and makes the most of every moment. His screen presence, expressions and performance remind us why he is considered a veteran actor. He carries the film on his shoulders and keeps the story engaging.

Sharad Kelkar is equally good in his role, although he has comparatively less screen time. Neha Sargam also does a good job as Radha and fits well into the story. The performances feel natural and add to the film's overall impact.

Direction

The direction is one of the strongest aspects of Kaali Kheti. The film is handled well, and the storytelling does not feel unnecessarily complicated. It is also difficult to believe that this is the director's debut film, as the overall execution is quite confident.

The dialogues are decent and fit the mood of the film. The makers have also managed to give viewers a glimpse into the lives of farmers and the challenges connected with farming without making the narrative feel like a lecture.

The film is beautifully shot, especially the scenes featuring farms, greenery and the surrounding forests.

Music

The background score goes well with the film and helps build suspense at the right moments. It supports the storytelling without overpowering the scenes. Another good thing is that there are no unnecessary songs inserted into the narrative, unlike many typical commercial Bollywood films. This keeps the flow intact and allows the story to take centre stage.

FPJ Verdict

Kaali Kheti is a good attempt at exploring a fresh concept. While certain portions are predictable and the film is not particularly high on horror, its suspenseful elements, strong performances and beautiful visuals make it an engaging watch.

Jackie Shroff is undoubtedly the heart of this film. If you enjoy mystery dramas with a little bit of suspense and a different storyline, Kaali Kheti is worth watching.

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