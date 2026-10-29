Jumanji: Open World Trailer Gets Netizens Talking, Fans React To Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart's Return

The new trailer of Jumanji: Open World sparked excitement among fans, with netizens reacting to the franchise's final adventure, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's comic chemistry, and the return of the game to the real world. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 25, 2026.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, the upcoming film promises another dose of action, comedy and adventure. Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Open World takes the franchise in a new direction by bringing elements of the game's world into reality, blurring the boundaries between the two.

The trailer has particularly caught viewers' attention with its unexpected crossover between the real world and the game. One fan drew a comparison with the original 1995 film, writing, "I love how jumanji has entered the real world just like the original 1995 movie".

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's on-screen dynamic was another highlight for viewers. Reacting to Johnson's performance, one netizen commented, "Dwayne acting like a mom is literally PEAK acting lmao". Another wrote, "If we don’t get the behind the scenes of The Rock and Kevin Hart, I’m rioting".

Kevin Hart also found a fan cheering for his role in the upcoming film, with one comment reading, "Finally Kevin Hart got a role he truly resembles with."

While many viewers expressed excitement about the trailer, the announcement of this being the franchise's last adventure left some fans emotional. "I can’t believe this is the last Jumanji movie," one user wrote. Another commented, "Last Jumanji movie 😭 No time to wait anymore now that Grokvortex is a thing".

A fan also shared hopes for the film's box-office performance, writing, "Welcome to Jumanji ❌ Jumanji welcomes you ✅ I hope rock will get new blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥". Another viewer summed up the enduring appeal of the lead pair, saying, "Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's dynamic never gets old face-blue-smiling".

The upcoming film follows the success of the franchise's earlier instalments. The original Jumanji, starring Robin Williams, was released in 1995, followed by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 and Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. Both newer films emerged as global box-office successes, helping the adventure series reach a new generation of audiences.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Jumanji: Open World in cinemas across India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on December 25, 2026.