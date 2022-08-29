Jude Peter Damian’s 'Shashthi' wins 25 awards, screened at 59 film festivals

Producer and director Jude Peter Damian has brought a cinematic wonder, 'Shashthi', to life. The film has already won 25 awards and has gone to 59 film festivals. Moreover, the journey of Jude to make this short film is way more interesting which we got to know during an interview.

Having spent 30 years of his life as a Chartered Accountant, Jude has his roots deep down in Chennai. While the CA turned filmmaker is interested in filmmaking, what sets him apart from everyone is his award-winning short film, 'Shashthi'. While Jude did a course in film direction, 'Shashthi' is his first creation. It took Jude a year to think upon the story and screenplay, and he managed to complete the shooting of the film in less then a week.

Jude as a director always wanted to make movies projecting “good characters” that will set examples for the society, while exhibiting the art of movie making and 'Shashthi' is a perfect reflection of his ideologies. The film is an interesting tale about Devi, a woman from an economically weaker background, who changes to the extent that she is equated to 'Shashthi', a Goddess of children.

'Shashthi' stars Semmalar Annam, Jeffrey James, Lissie Antony, S.K. Gayathri and Herries Moosa.