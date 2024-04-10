Joker - Folie a Deux Trailer: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga Present A Twisted Musical Romance

The trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Joker: Folie a Deux' starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as Joker and Harley Quinn has finally been unveiled.

Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga treated fans with the trailer clip and captioned the post, which said, "Joker: Folie a Deux. Only in theaters October 4."

Joaquin Phoenix will be playing the lead role in the film 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. Lady Gaga will play the role of Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The cast of the film includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lotte.

The film is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver. Todd Phillips will also direct 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. The music is being handled by Hildur Guonadottir.

The first trailer for 'Joker: Folie a Deux,' sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as Arthur Fleck (who later becomes Batman's notorious foe) and conspire with Lady Gaga as the equally twisted Harley Quinn.

The trailer takes us into Arkham Asylum where Joker is locked up at the end of the first film. The clip depicts Joker meeting Harley Quinn for the first time at the mental asylum. Their romance blossoms in the asylum's alleys, and they soon plan to wreak havoc on Gotham City.

The original film follows the journey of Arthur Fleck, a struggling clown, who decides to become a criminal. The sequel is set as a musical with popstar Lady Gaga joining the cast. In the sequel, Arthur takes his act on the road and performs on all kinds of stages with Harley Quinn as his demented muse. In this cinematic adventure, though, he doesn't seem so lonely, according to Variety, a US-based media outlet.

The film is described as a drama with musical elements set in and around Arkham Asylum. The supporting cast includes returning 'Joker' star Zazie Beetz opposite franchise newcomers Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

The original 'Joker' opened to much controversy and fanfare in 2019 and grossed over USD 1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated release in box office history. The film also earned 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won Phoenix the Best Actor prize.

The new film marks the only DC comic book tentpole releasing in 2024, and box office expectations are sky-high thanks to the first film's success and the added star power of Lady Gaga, reported Variety.