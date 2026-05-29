Johnny Depp Loses Nearly ₹7 Crore In Credit Card Fraud, Hungarian Police Arrest Suspect

File photo of Johnny Depp | ANI

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp reportedly become the victim of a massive credit card fraud case involving unauthorised transactions worth more than $690,000, which is nearly Rs 7 crore. The alleged scam reportedly continued for almost two years before authorities uncovered the suspicious activity.

The case has attracted major attention online after videos surfaced showing Hungarian police arresting a suspect connected to the alleged fraud operation.

According to reports, investigators identified around 308 suspicious transactions linked to Johnny Depp’s American Express card between January 2024 and December 2025. Authorities believe the money was spent on hotel stays, online shopping and several smaller purchases that allegedly went unnoticed for a long period.

The investigation reportedly began earlier this year after a US bank flagged unusual withdrawals connected to Depp’s account and informed the FBI’s Budapest office. Officials later traced the transactions to a rented apartment located in Budapest’s Angyalföld district.

On May 6, Hungarian police reportedly arrested a 27-year-old man outside the property. Videos circulating online showed officers in tactical gear detaining the suspect during the operation.

Reports further suggest investigators believe the accused deliberately carried out several smaller transactions instead of making large withdrawals in order to avoid suspicion, especially considering Depp’s reportedly high spending limit.

Authorities are still trying to determine how the suspect allegedly gained access to the actor’s card details. According to reports, investigators tracked the accused using digital evidence, including IP addresses, email accounts and phone records allegedly connected to the bookings and transactions.

The investigation later reportedly expanded to another apartment in Budapest’s 13th district, where police allegedly recovered electronic devices and substances suspected to be narcotics. Further examination of the seized materials is currently underway.

Interestingly, Johnny Depp had previously spent considerable time in Budapest while filming projects including Modi. Several portions of the production were reportedly shot at famous locations such as Buda Castle and the Hungarian State Opera House. However, authorities have not established any direct connection between the actor’s stay in the city and the alleged fraud.

The reports about the financial scam surfaced shortly after another incident involving Depp’s Los Angeles residence made headlines. According to authorities, a woman was allegedly seen entering the actor’s property multiple times over a weekend while filming the house. Reports claimed she intended to leave a message for Depp before leaving the area ahead of police arrival.

With both incidents making news within a short span of time, Johnny Depp has once again found himself under intense public attention. Meanwhile, investigators continue examining how the alleged fraud managed to remain undetected for such a long period.