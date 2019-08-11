Joaquin Phoenix to receive TIFF’s Tribute Actor Award

Joaquin Phoenix will be honoured by Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) with their inaugural Tribute Actor Award. The three-time Oscar nominee will receive one of the two Actor Awards at the Tribute gala on September 9. He joins previously announced honouree Meryl Streep.

“Displaying both raw instinct and consummate technical skill, Joaquin Phoenix is the complete actor, and one of the finest in contemporary cinema. “Over three decades, he has brought a piercing truth to each groundbreaking role. TIFF is thrilled to be celebrating an artist of his caliber with this inaugural award,” festival co-head Cameron Bailey said in a statement posted on the festival’s official website.

Phoenix will next be seen in Todd Phillips Joker as the titular DC villain. The film will have its North American premiere at the festival. The Tribute gala will also honour filmmaker-actor Taika Waititi with TIFF Ebert Director Award.