'Jo Bhi Main Kehna Chahun Barbaad Karde Alfaaz Mere': Ramayana Actor Ranbir Kapoor Apologises For Slip Of Tongue At Dussehra Event After Social Media Backlash - Watch

Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor was trolled on social media, as at a Dussehra event on Tuesday, he said, “Dussehra hame ek bahut khubsurat baat yaad dilati hai, ki burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein ant sacchai aur achchai ki hie hogi (Dussehra reminds us of a beautiful thing: no matter how powerful evil is, truth and goodness will ultimately end).” He had a slip of the tongue and, instead of saying, 'aakhir mein jeet sacchai aur achchai ki hie hogi,' the actor said 'aakhir mein ant sacchai aur achchai ki hie hogi'. On Wednesday, at the Ramayana event in Chennai, the actor apologised for his slip of the tongue.

Ranbir said, "I would like to take this opportunity to apologise about an incident that happened yesterday. I was at a Dussehra event, and I had a slip of the tongue. What I was meant to say is, 'burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar kyun naa ho, aakhir mein jeet sacchai aur achchai ki hogi'."

#WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor Apologises Over Slip Of Tongue During Ramayana Event #RanbirKapoor #Ramayana #Bollywood #FPJShowbiz https://t.co/AeigX62pz4 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 21, 2026

He further remembered his song from Rockstar and said, "This reminds me of a collaboration that I had with Rehman sir in Rockstar. What I want to say is, 'jo bhi main kehna chahun barbaad karde alfaaz mere'.