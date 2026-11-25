Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Trailer | YouTube

Netflix's first Pakistani series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has been making it to the headlines for the past few days after it was officially announced. The show stars many popular Pakistani actors like Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf and Khushhal Khan. While the audience has been wondering whether it will premiere in India or not, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the series in India.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Netflix dropped the trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The trailer reveals that the series will be set in different eras, and Fawad has a double role in it. Meanwhile, all the other actors also get good scope in it.

Netizens review Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo trailer

Netizens have given mixed reviews to the trailer. A netizen tweeted, "It appears that Mitti de baway of Pakistan deserves to be on netflix more than this, but trailer could be too early to judge (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Some cultural inaccuracies, but it’s too soon to say anything. I’ll be resubscribing to @NetflixMENA just for this one. Let’s goooo!! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Everyone looks fab but #SanamSaeed and #FawadKhan chemistry is killing it for me. Really really excited (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Release Date

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is slated to premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026. For now, the show has been listed on Netflix in India with the English title All The Love Our Hearts Carry.

So, it will be interesting to see whether the Indian audience will get to watch Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo or whether it will be banned in the country.

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