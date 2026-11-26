Richa Chadha's Comment On Pakistani Series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Sparks Backlash | Instagram

Netflix's first Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has made it to the headlines for a wrong reason. The show was officially announced a few days ago, and even the trailer of it has been released. Meanwhile, in India, film bodies and netizens have been demanding a ban on the show, and according to reports, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has reminded Netflix to adhere to its advisory and ensure that no Pakistani content is available on the OTT platform in India. Amid this, a comment by actress Richa Chadha has grabbed everyone's attention.

On Wednesday, the Heeramandi actress commented on one of the posts shared by journalist Faye D'Souza. The post was about AICWA wanting to block the release of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo in India. Commenting on the post, Richa wrote, "cuz it'll be better quality ?😮 (sic)."

Netizens react to Richa Chadha's comment

Richa has received backlash on Instagram for her comment. Replying to the actress, a netizen commented, "Aunty woh country bhi aap jaiso kei liye India sei better hi hei. Waha hi ja kar bass jao please (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Did you say the same when they ban indian movies and series? (sic)."

A netizen took a dig at Heeramandi and commented, "Not too sure abt better quality. The promo for the Pak OTT debut makes me think it might be a pretentious piece of work. But let's see. Anyway, India has excellent OTT content (with the exception of a few duds like Heeramandi 😉) (sic)."

Not many Bollywood celebrities have reacted to the Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo controversy.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Release date

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is slated for release on December 4, 2026. While the I&B Ministry has reminded Netflix about its advisory, till now, the show remains listed on the OTT platform in India.

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