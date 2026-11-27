Jo Bachay Hai Sang Samait Lo Row: Pakistani Content In India Remains A Familiar Controversy | FPJ Opinion | File Pic

It’s become a familiar exercise. Every six months or so, a Pakistani film / series will face bans of all kinds when its release is announced in India. So, a few days ago, when I saw the news of fans in Delhi holding a watch party at a café to screen an episode of Dar-e-Nijaat, I thought to myself - if only the organiser would have consulted me, I would have shown him/her the future through my crystal ball.

Bada bing, bada boom

As expected, first started the online discussions and mixed reactions across social media, then came the backlash, due to which further screenings that had been planned in Bengaluru were cancelled.

Through sheer coincidence, all this occurred right as the trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo dropped. It is Pakistan’s first web series to be marketed as an original by Netflix. The show stars heartthrob Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan. I wondered, seriously? Let me start my stopwatch and time how long it takes for opposition to the series to start. As expected, it all started to come together - the social media comments, the call for a ban from film bodies such as FWICE and AICWA, and The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) warning the OTT platform to avoid publishing any content originating in Pakistan, ahead of the December 4 launch of the series.

The warnings

On May 8, 2025, the MIB warned streaming platforms to avoid publishing any content originating from Pakistan. “Several terrorist attacks in India have been established to have cross-border linkages with Pakistan based State and non-State actors,” the advisory said, as a response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April. OTT platforms complied.

Then came Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad and Vaani Kapoor. It was to release theatrically in India, however the film was stalled.

The Fawad factor

Rewind a decade ago, and it was again Fawad who was caught in a storm. The September 2016 Uri terror attacks led to political groups and film industry associations demanding that Pakistani actors should not be allowed to work in India.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was releasing that year, and starred Fawad, had also faced protests.

Who’s not listening?

So the million dollar question is - who's not listening? Is it the OTT platforms? They know they shall face protests right? Is it the audience in India who loves these Pakistani shows? Is it the producers backing these films and shows? Knowing that our neighbouring country is never far away from staging another attack where innocent lives would be lost, isn’t that the biggest red flag producers should see when coming onboard such projects?

And then we have the actors, for some of whom it would probably be a lack of work opportunities that make them take up such opportunities, even though they know that it might lead to trouble. But maybe, the prospect of sitting at home for another year without any project and the mounting bills are reason enough to take up such offers?

Free publicity

The more something is banned the more curious people get to watch it. Also, by making such a hoopla around this topic, many who are otherwise not worthy of even an iota of attention by the press are suddenly basking in the spotlight!

Que sera, sera

And this certainly isn’t the last time something like this will happen. Although most certainly its likelihood has reduced over the last decade. On one hand some people argue why punish the Pakistani artists, but then again why go out of our way to support a neighbour that keeps believing in bleeding us with a thousand cuts?

Yes, no doubt the Pakistani shows are shown on YouTube in India, but it’s entirely possible that their streaming too may be blocked as a result in the future.