'Jinhe Marzi Bulletproof Cabin Banva Le': Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Get Death Threat From Gangster Goldy Dhillon

Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan Get Death Threat |

A few days ago, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two alleged shooters, Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh, who were reportedly planning a firing attack outside Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, Jalsa, which is located in Juhu, Mumbai. On Monday, a post was shared on Facebook from an account named Goldy Dhillon, threatening Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The note mentioned that despite the bulletproof cabins, they will kill the father-son duo.

Goldy Dhillon's threatening Facebook post

The note read, “I am Goldy Dhillon. The two brothers of our group (Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh), who were arrested by the Delhi Special Cell in Mumbai, are our men. They should not be linked to any other gang. Our two brothers have not committed any crime for which they have been arrested, nor will they stop. We have 200 more brothers ready.”

The note further read that whoever was responsible for the 1984 genocide will never be forgiven, and they will face consequences. Goldy also mentioned that anyone who speaks against the Sikh community is their enemy.

Further mentioning Amitabh and Abhishek's names, Goldy wrote that the actors can get as many bulletproof cabins as they want, but the two will be killed.

While this post of Goldy has gone viral, there's no confirmation whether it is actually the gangster's Facebook account or an impostor's.

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Bach Gaye' tweet

On Monday, Big B tweeted, "Bach gaye." The actor's post came after it was revealed that two alleged shooters were arrested who were planning to target his bungalow.

T 5847 - बच गए — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan's bulletproof cabin

Every Sunday, Big B comes out of his bungalow, Jalsa, to wave at his fans. On November 1, 2026, when he came to greet his fans, the megastar was seen standing in a bulletproof cabin.

Watch the video below...

Neither Abhishek nor Amitabh has shared any statement regarding the threat.

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