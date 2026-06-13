'Jhuth Bol Ke Tum...': Raghu Ram Debunks Viral Abhijeet Dipke Roadies Clip; Cockroach Janata Party Founder Responds- Watch VIDEO

A video recently went viral on social media claiming that MTV Roadies' former judge Raghu Ram was seen abusing and throwing out Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke during an old audition clip from the show. Addressing the viral video, Raghu mocked those sharing it, saying, "Kitni fatti hai tumhari cockroaches se yar."

Raghu captioned his post, "So did I really abuse @cockroachjantaparty founder @abhijeetdipke and throw him out of a #Roadies audition? What is the truth behind the 'trending' video?"

He then said in the video, "Mujhe bataya ja raha hai ki mera ek purana Roadies ka interview hai jisme main gussa kar raha hoon, kisi pe bharak raha hoon, dhakke maar ke kisi ko bahar nikal raha hoon, wo trend ho raha hai aajkal. Aur log keh rahe hain ki ye Cockroach Janata Party ke founder Abhijeet Dipke ka interview hai."

Dismissing the claim, Raghu called the trending video "Fake," explaining, "Main use (Abhijeet Dipke) se kabhi mila hi nahi." He then addressed those spreading the video, saying, "Kitni fatti hai tumhari cockroachon se yar." He further questioned, "Jhuth bol ke tum uski baat ko katne ki koshih kroge? tumhare pas bolne ke liye kuch bhi nahi hai, literally?"

Soon after the post was uploaded, Abhijeet also responded to it. Reacting to Raghu's clarification, he wrote, "I was in school back then."

Raghu ne Abhijeet Dipke ki ma hi doch diya tha Rodies me😭 pic.twitter.com/3pwLyDYyol — Woke Doge (@WokeDoje) June 13, 2026

Before Raghu Ram issued his clarification, an old Roadies audition clip had gone viral on social media with claims that the contestant featured in it was Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. In the video, Raghu is seen losing his cool during a heated exchange and telling the contestant, "Nazar mat aaiyo aaj ke baad mujhe never in your life." The contestant, meanwhile, tries to reason with him and responds, "Sir galti to bataiye."

Abhijeet Dipke is the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party, a satirical social media movement that has gained significant attention online in recent months. Hailing from the Indian state of Maharashtra, Abhijit has built a large following through his unconventional videos, humorous political-style messaging, and advocacy centred around cockroaches, turning him into an unlikely internet sensation.