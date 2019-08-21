Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcome baby girl in heartfelt post

Mumbai: Actor-host Jay Bhanushali's wife and actress Mahhi Vij has delivered a baby girl. The actors are already parents to two children, whom they had adopted.

"The future just arrived, a brand new baby here to play. Ten little fingers, ten little toes, mommy's eyes and daddy's nose. Thank you princess for choosing us as your parents. It's a girl @mahhivij #parenthood #parents #father #fathersday #itsagirl ##girl #princess #love #lovemywife #mother #babygirl #fatherdaughter #emotional," Jay posted on Instagram on Wednesday along with a photo of him kissing his little one's feet.