Javed Akhar to get early hearing in defamation case against Kangana | Photo by ANI

Mumbai: An Andheri magistrate court on Saturday permitted an application made by lyricist Javed Akhtar seeking an early hearing in his defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut.

The court will now hear it on March 23. The court had last heard it in Nov last year and the next date was in April this year. The lyricist’s advocate had pointed out that Akhar is a senior citizen and the adjournment is almost five months. Kangana had sought that his plea be rejected and told the court through her advocate that since a cross-complaint of hers is now clubbed with this case and her sister has to testify in it, the April date was more convenient. The defamation case arose out of a TV interview the actor had given in the wake of the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which she had called the veteran lyricist part of a certain gang of Bollywood.