Jared Leto-starrer Spider-Man spinoff ‘Morbius’ release delayed

Los Angeles: The Jared Leto-starrer Morbius has been pushed back seven months, and will now release in October. The Spider-Man spinoff was slated to release in March. The Sony and Marvel film will now release on October 8, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The move comes as revival of theatres remains uncertain amid the Covid pandemic in the US. The film was previously slated to release last July, but was delayed because of the virus crisis.

The film stars Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a scientist who suffers from a rare blood disease and turns himself into a vampire during an attempt to cure himself. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film also features Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson and Jared Harris.

Actor Michael Keaton, who played The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, is expected to make an appearance in the film. Reportedly, he will reprise his villainous role.