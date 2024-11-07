 Janhvi Kapoor Performs Puja At Hyderabad's Anjaneya Swamy Temple With RC 16 Director Buchi Babu Sana (VIDEO)
Janhvi Kapoor spent around 30 minutes in devotion at the Hyderabad temple

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen with Jr NTR in the film Devara, performed a special puja at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad. On Thursday (November 7), several pictures and videos of the actress from the temple surfaced on social media platforms.

In the visuals, Janhvi is seen wearing a traditional outfit. She is spotted sitting on the floor in the presence of several people who also performed puja rituals with her.

Janhvi is also seen wearing a garland and sporting a tika on her forehead. Reportedly, she spent about 30 minutes in devotion at the temple. According to Gulte, filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana accompanied Janhvi.

Take a look at the videos here:

Several reports also stated that Janhvi recently completed the look test for her upcoming film RC 16 in Hyderabad.

Janhvi is all set to team up with Ram Charan for RC 16. The film was officially launched in March 2024. Back then, Janhvi and Ram were spotted at a special puja ceremony organised by the makers along with Ram's wife, Upasana, father Chiranjeevi and Janhvi's father, veteran film producer Boney Kapoor.

 Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Devara: Part 1. Besides Jr NTR, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan and Murali Sharma.

She will next be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

In February 2024, Karan had shared the announcement video in which Varun is introduced as 'Sunny Sanskari'. On the other hand, Janhvi will be seen as Tulsi Kumari in the romantic film. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

