Entertainment

Updated on

Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia Deshmukh have no excuse to bunk the gym today

By FPJ Web Desk

In today's paparazzi diary we can see many celebrities walking outside their gym and Pilate center.

Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia Deshmukh have no excuse to bunk the gym today

B-town who has an inseparable connection with gym and fitness. In today's paparazzi diary we can see many celebrities walking outside their gym and Pilate center. Fitness freak Malaika Arora who never skips her gym and Yoga visit and she is unstoppable at the age of 45. She was also seen with Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan at Diva Yoga.

Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday snapped at dubbing studio in Juhu. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are busy promoting her next 'Saand Ki Aankh' in the city. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted after her Pilate session and Genelia Deshmukh was clicked by paps outside her gym. Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Mumbai office.

Janhvi Kapoor at Pilates
Janhvi Kapoor at Pilates
Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday snap at dubbing studio in Juhu
Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday snap at dubbing studio in Juhu
Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia Deshmukh have no excuse to bunk the gym today
Genelia Deshmukh at gym
Genelia Deshmukh at gym
Malaika Arora at Diva Yoga
Malaika Arora at Diva Yoga
Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan at Diva Yoga
Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan at Diva Yoga
Bhumi Pednekar for 'Saand Ki Aankh' promotion
Bhumi Pednekar for 'Saand Ki Aankh' promotion
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar at promotions
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar at promotions
Kangana Ranaut snapped at office in Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut snapped at office in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in