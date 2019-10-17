Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia Deshmukh have no excuse to bunk the gym today

B-town who has an inseparable connection with gym and fitness. In today's paparazzi diary we can see many celebrities walking outside their gym and Pilate center. Fitness freak Malaika Arora who never skips her gym and Yoga visit and she is unstoppable at the age of 45. She was also seen with Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan at Diva Yoga.

Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday snapped at dubbing studio in Juhu. Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are busy promoting her next 'Saand Ki Aankh' in the city. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted after her Pilate session and Genelia Deshmukh was clicked by paps outside her gym. Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Mumbai office.