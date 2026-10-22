Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth Starrer Continues Its Fantastic Run At Box Office, Earns ₹28.15 Crore On Wednesday

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 is having a fantastic run at the box office. After collecting Rs. 199.90 crore net in India during its first extended weekend (four days), the film has been performing very well at the box office during the weekdays. On Dussehra (day six), it minted Rs. 46.80 crore net, and while it was expected that on its seventh day the film would show a drop, the amount is still amazing.

According to Sacnilk, on its day seven, Jailer 2 earned Rs. 28.15 crore net at the box office in India. The major chunk of the collection came from the Tamil version, which collected Rs. 18.50 crore net, followed by the Telugu version, which earned Rs. 6 crore, and the Hindi version, which collected Rs. 3 crore. Meanwhile, the Kannada version earned only Rs. 65 lakh.

In seven days, Jailer 2 has earned Rs. 317.20 crore net in India, and the domestic gross collection is Rs. 371.45 crore.

Jailer 2 box office collection worldwide

Jailer 2 has slowed down at the box office overseas. On its seventh day, it earned Rs. 5 crore gross internationally, taking the total to Rs. 205 crore gross. The worldwide gross collection of the film stands at Rs. 576.45 crore.

Jailer 2 budget

According to reports, Jailer 2 is made on a budget of Rs. 240-350 crore. If we consider the film's budget as Rs. 240 crore, then with its net collection, it has already crossed its budget. But, if the budget is Rs. 350 crore, then the movie will need a couple of days more to cross its budget with its net collection.

Jailer 2 review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "While the film Jailer 2 ends with a door for the film’s third instalment, all you need to do is open the door and go to your nearest cinemas and see the film. Barring a bunch of scenes and situations, the film is surely recommended for each and every Rajnikanth fan! After all, there is hardly anything that … ‘Rajni-Cant!’"