Jaideep Ahlawat On His Blink-And-Miss Cameo In Kohrra 2: 'Sudip Sharma Isn't Allowed To Make A Crime Drama Without Me Anymore'

Netflix’s Kohrra Season 2 has been receiving positive responses since its release, with viewers appreciating its layered storytelling and performances by Mona Singh and Barun Sobti. However, apart from the main plot, audiences have also been talking about a brief and unexpected cameo by actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

The actor appears in a short scene as a railway lineman - a role that lasts only a few moments and was not announced beforehand. The cameo caught the attention of fans, many of whom shared clips and screenshots online after spotting him in the episode. It is actually a blink and miss appearance.

Interestingly, the appearance was not part of a planned reveal. Jaideep, who has previously collaborated with creator Sudip Sharma, said the opportunity came up unexpectedly when their schedules overlapped.

"Working with Sudip Bhai doesn’t even feel like work anymore, so when the opportunity arose, I just had to take it. Sudip Bhai had no clue that I would be playing the role of the Railway lineman, but my shoot schedules crossed, I discussed it with Gunjit and Diggy and thought this would be such an interesting bit," he said.

The actor added, "I don’t think Sudip Bhai is allowed to make a crime procedural drama without me anymore haha!. But seriously, Kohrra is a rare gem in storytelling, and I was grateful I could be a part of it somehow, even if it might be hard to catch on your first watch.”

The cameo has added an extra layer of intrigue to the series, encouraging viewers to revisit episodes to catch the brief appearance.

Meanwhile, Season 2 has entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English Shows this week. It peels back the fog in the town of Dalerpura, revolving around the murder of a woman (Pooja Bhamrrah), who's body is found in her brother's (Anurag Arora) barn.