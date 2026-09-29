Jai Ambe Bol From Yeh Prem Mol Liya Out: 'Himesh's Voice Doesn't Suit', 'Chartbuster'; Ayushmann-Sharvari's New Song Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Jai Ambe Bol From Yeh Prem Mol Liya Out | YouTube

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya have taken a different promotional route, and even before a teaser, they have launched two songs of the film. After the title track, now, on Tuesday, the makers have released the second song of the movie, titled Jai Ambe Bol. The song is composed and sung by Himesh Reshammiya, and Shreya Ghoshal has sung the female part in it.

It is a Navratri vibe track, and the music is quite good. Ayushmann and Sharvari are looking stunning in the track, and their chemistry also impresses. However, from netizens, the song has received a mixed response. Watch the track below...

Netizens Review Jai Ambe Bol

Reacting to the song, a netizen commented, "Such bad choreography!! Expected much better from Shabina!! No authenticity at all! And Himesh sir voice doesnt at all suit to this composition, I wish they had got someone more authentic like Aditya Gadvi for this!! (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Himesh give chance to other singers also this doesn't suit in your voice (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Lord Himesh Reshammiya is here to rule 🔥 another chartbuster loading (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Release Date

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is slated to release on November 27, 2026. Both songs have grabbed the attention of the audience, and now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the film's teaser or trailer.

The expectations from Yeh Prem Mol Liya are quite high as it is directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The moviegoers are looking forward to it, as Barjatya's movies are always family-friendly.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Vs Gunmaaster G9

Yeh Prem Mol Liya won't be getting a solo release at the box office. It will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer Gunmaaster G9.