e-Paper Get App

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to appear before court on Sept 26 in connection with money laundering case

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Jacqueline Fernandez | Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued summons to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, directing her to appear in court on September 26, in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The court took the cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently.

Meanwhile, a lawyer appearing for Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing informed the court that Jacqueline has been also summoned by Delhi Police on September 12 to join the probe.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentJacqueline Fernandez asked to appear before court on Sept 26 in connection with money laundering case

RECENT STORIES

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to appear before court on Sept 26 in connection with money laundering...

Jacqueline Fernandez asked to appear before court on Sept 26 in connection with money laundering...

Mumbai updates: Traffic police announces traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav, Bandra fair

Mumbai updates: Traffic police announces traffic diversions for Ganeshotsav, Bandra fair

Jharkhand acid attack victim girl from Chatra airlifted to Delhi AIIMS for better medical treatment

Jharkhand acid attack victim girl from Chatra airlifted to Delhi AIIMS for better medical treatment

Calcutta High Court bench strength rises to 54, after nine new judges sworn in

Calcutta High Court bench strength rises to 54, after nine new judges sworn in

PM Modi himself bears expense of his food, PMO Secretary replies in response to RTI filing

PM Modi himself bears expense of his food, PMO Secretary replies in response to RTI filing