Jacqueline Fernandez asked to appear before court on Sept 26 in connection with money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez | Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued summons to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, directing her to appear in court on September 26, in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The court took the cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently.

Meanwhile, a lawyer appearing for Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing informed the court that Jacqueline has been also summoned by Delhi Police on September 12 to join the probe.

