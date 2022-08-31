Jacqueline Fernandez asked to appear before court on Sept 26 in connection with money laundering case

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Wednesday issued summons to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, directing her to appear in court on September 26, in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
The court took the cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed in the case recently.
Meanwhile, a lawyer appearing for Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing informed the court that Jacqueline has been also summoned by Delhi Police on September 12 to join the probe.
