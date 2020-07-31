Jackky Bhagnani extends support to 600 dancers and their families

Mumbai: Actor-Producer Jackky Bhagnani has donated one month’s essential groceries to 600 dancers of All India Film Television and Events Dancers Association. The dancers have been badly hit as events and production work has been halted for about four months due to the pandemic.

As a label, Jackky’s Jjust Music works with dancers along with musicians for different music videos. Helping his own, while keeping the intent of his motto “artistes first” high, Jackky marked his donations through the label. Previously, he had donated more than 1000 PPE kits to BMC officials. When Jackky found out that these officials were working without these kits, he immediately decided to send them the kits. Also, through his initiative Muskurayega India under Jjust Music label, they managed to donate more than Rs 3 crores to the various relief funds for COVID-19.